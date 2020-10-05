Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump leaves hospital, returns to White House after coronavirus treatment

Donald Trump has left hospital after being treated for coronavirus.
He is now back at the White House after being flown there by helicopter, reports Sky News.
Shortly before leaving the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland he tweeted: “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls.”
Trump’s doctors had said he was doing well enough to go home but “may not entirely be out of the woods yet”.
The president has not had a fever in more than 72 hours and his oxygen levels are normal, they added.
“He’s back” Dr Sean Conley, Trump’s personal doctor, said of the president’s progress, adding that he had been a “phenomenal patient”.
The president’s medical team confirmed he had twice received extra oxygen but doesn’t now have any respiratory problems.
However, they refused to answer questions on his lung scans.
COVID-19 can cause serious damage, including pneumonia, that can be visible in such scans.
Doctors also could not say when the president would no longer be contagious or when he would be able to travel again.
Trump will continue treatment at the White House, including a fifth dose of remdesivir – one of two experimental drugs he has been receiving.
Trump was admitted to the hospital in Maryland on Friday, with officials saying it was just a precaution.

