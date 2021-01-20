JUST IN: Trump leaves White House for last time as President

*Only reporters present to see him off

Accompanied by the first lady, Donald Trump is leaving the White House for the last time during his presidency.

The Marine One helicopter is on the White House lawn to take him to Andrews Airforce Bases where he will board Airforce One, the presidential plane, which will take him to Florida where he has his private residence.

Meanwhile, the last US president to skip his successor’s inauguration was the once-impeached Andrew Johnson, who served a single term immediately after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the conclusion of the nation’s devastating civil war.

Now Donald Trump – who has spent the past four years breaking norms and traditions, and battling his own impeachment charges and presiding over a year of unrest culminating in an assault on the US Capitol by an angry mob of his supporters – will do likewise, reports the BBC.Instead of being seen off by a joint assembly of the nation’s leading politicians at the US Capitol following Joe Biden’s swearing in, Trump and his wife are walking down a red carpet at the White House to an awaiting helicopter, his departure memorialised only by a small crowd of reporters.

Like this: Like Loading...