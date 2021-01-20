Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump pardons Bannon, Lil Wayne in final acts of clemency

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former adviser Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges.
The announcement came just hours before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, reports the BBC.
Trump also granted clemency to more than 140 others in his final hours in office.
A pardon was announced for rapper Lil Wayne and commutations for rapper Kodak Black and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
In all, 73 individuals received pardons and another 70 had their sentences commuted, a statement from the White House said.
Bannon, who was a key strategist and adviser to President Trump during his 2016 campaign, was charged in August last year with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.
Prosecutors said Bannon and three others defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with the “We Build the Wall” campaign which raised $25m (£18m). It was alleged Bannon received more than $1m, at least some of which he used to cover personal expenses. He denies the charges and has yet to stand trial.
The White House statement said Bannon had been “an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen”. It said prosecutors had “pursued” him with charges “related to fraud stemming from his involvement in a political project”.
Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have both been prosecuted on weapons charges while Kwame Kilpatrick is serving a 28-year prison term on corruption charges.
It is common for outgoing presidents to issue pardons before they leave the White House.
A pardon cancels a criminal conviction, while a commutation shortens or ends a prison sentence. When it comes to crimes charged in a federal court, the US president has virtually unlimited power to pardon.
Trump has issued dozens of pardons in recent months. Many of those pardoned have been close associates and allies, such as former campaign manager Paul Manafort, long-time ally Roger Stone and his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS remits N66bn Stamp Duty collection in 5 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Abuja The Federal Government has vowed to recover Stamp Duty owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and Money Deposit Banks (DMBs).   This is as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) confirmed remittance of N66 billion Stamp Duty into federation purse between January and May 2020. The figure was higher than 2019 figure of […]
News Top Stories

FG to Nigerians: COVID-19 has come to stay with us

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government, yesterday, warned Nigerians to adhere strictly to the precautionary protocols put in place to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as the virus might last longer than any one had ever expected due to its contagious nature.   Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss […]
News Top Stories

Tony Elumelu Foundation: We’ll empower African entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has reiterated its commitment to continue to empower entrepreneurs across the continent. Chief Executive Officer of TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, who gave the assurance at a virtual press conference to herald the opening for entries for the 2021 edition of the Foundation’s programme for African entrepreneurs last Friday, disclosed that even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica