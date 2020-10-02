JUST IN: Trump to be taken to hospital after positive test

US President Donald Trump is being taken to hospital less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus.

The White House said the decision to transport him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre was taken “out of an abundance of caution”.

Trump began exhibiting “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 on Thursday after disclosing that he and his wife had gone into quarantine late Wednesday, reports the BBC.

The White House said he was feeling “fatigued but in good spirits”.

The president’s symptoms include a low-grade fever, according to the BBC’s US partner, CBS News.

The news comes just over a month before presidential elections, where he will face Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement: “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”

Walter Reed, in the Washington DC suburbs, is one of America’s largest and most renowned military medical centres. It is where US presidents usually go for their annual check-ups.

Under the US constitution, if Trump did become too ill to carry out his duties, he could hand over his powers to the vice-president temporarily. That means Mike Pence would become acting president until Trump was fit again and could reclaim his position.

