JUST IN: Trump under arrest at New York court

Donald Trump has been placed under arrest at a courthouse in Lower Manhattan in New York.

The former US president is not wearing handcuffs but will have his fingerprints taken, the BBC is reporting.

After processing, Trump will attend an arraignment hearing where criminal charges will be read out.

We still don’t know the exact charges he faces – but they relate to money paid to buy the silence of former porn star Stormy Daniels.

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is attempting to rally Donald Trump’s supporters in front of the courthouse.

Trump – running for the presidency in 2024 – will be released on bail and plans to return to Florida later.

Like this: Like Loading...