JUST IN: Trump’s brother dies of undisclosed Illness

US President Donald Trump‘s younger brother, Robert, has died after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.
The US president revealed in a statement that Robert died on Saturday.
“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said.
“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
Trump had paid a visit to his younger brother on Friday at a hospital in New York, staying for about 45 minutes.
US media reports had reported that Robert Trump was seriously ill, although there were no details.
Donald Trump, 74, who was stopping in New York on the way to his golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey for the weekend, told reporters Friday only that “he’s having a hard time.”
While far less famous than his older brother, Robert Trump, who was born in 1948, had long been an integral part of the family real estate empire and was fiercely loyal to the president.

