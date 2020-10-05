Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump’s Press Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest Republican to test positive for the coronavirus, reports the BBC.
In a Twitter post she wrote: “After testing negatively consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.”
She added that no members of the press are considered close contacts, according to the White House medical unit.
“Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she said referring to the Trump aide who was the first White House worker to test positive ahead of last week’s outbreak.
“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time.”
McEnany added that she will quarantine and will “continue to work on the behalf of the American people”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

N igerian airlines would need about N4.8 billion to get their airplanes out of storage as they prepare to resume operations whenever they comply with guidelines to ensure lifting of flight restriction.     It is over three months that airplanes and airports have been completely deserted. Nigerian airlines are working to bring them back […]
News Top Stories

Nollywood star, Omotola, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has revealed she has contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Popularly called ‘Omosexy’, the 42-year-old said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she is now recuperating in isolation.   “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in […]
News Top Stories

Edo guber poll: Obaseki survives, floors APC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin City

    Against all odds, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has been declared winner of the highly contested governorship election held on Saturday across the 192 wards and 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.   Obaseki, the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged victorious after he scored 307,955 votes to beat his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: