JUST IN: Trump’s Press Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest Republican to test positive for the coronavirus, reports the BBC.

In a Twitter post she wrote: “After testing negatively consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.”

She added that no members of the press are considered close contacts, according to the White House medical unit.

“Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday,” she said referring to the Trump aide who was the first White House worker to test positive ahead of last week’s outbreak.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time.”

McEnany added that she will quarantine and will “continue to work on the behalf of the American people”.

