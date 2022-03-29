JUST IN: TUC loses Secretary-General, Kwara Chair, In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria lost two of its members in Monday’s attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, SaharaReporters is reporting.

The online news portal had earlier reported that the Secretary-General of the TUC, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed and derailed an Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted scores of passengers on Monday evening.

However, it was learnt on Tuesday that the Kwara State Chairman of the TUC, Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi, was also killed during the attack.

“We lost our SG (Secretary-general) and the Kwara State Chairman,” a source in the TUC on Tuesday told SaharaReporters.

“Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi is dead. He was among those who were attacked yesterday by bandits in Kaduna-Abuja railway.”

Eight passengers had now been confirmed dead as the search-and-rescue mission continued in the area.

“Ozigi, a barrister, was killed by the bandits during the attack. We just received the information. Eight persons have been confirmed dead so far,” a source said on Tuesday.

A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who was shot by terrorists on Monday evening.

Wakkala was shot in the leg and was being hospitalised.

Sources also said that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital, Chinelo Megafu.

“A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara Malam Ibrahim Wakkala was equally shot in the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald.

“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald’s,” the source said.

SaharaReporters on Monday night also reported that Muhammad Amin Mahmood, an aspirant in the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Northwest Zonal Youth Leadership, was shot during the attack on Monday.

However, as of the time of filing this report, it was not clear how critical his injuries were or if he would survive.

Two cleaners and workers of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train identified as Loretta and Abdul have also been confirmed dead.

There were at least 970 passengers on board the train, according to sources familiar with the train service.

