News

JUST IN: TUC loses Secretary-General, Kwara Chair, In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria lost two of its members in Monday’s attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, SaharaReporters is reporting.

The online news portal had earlier reported that the Secretary-General of the TUC, Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi, was among the passengers killed when terrorists bombed and derailed an Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted scores of passengers on Monday evening.

However, it was learnt on Tuesday that the Kwara State Chairman of the TUC, Comrade Akinsola Akinwunmi, was also killed during the attack.

“We lost our SG (Secretary-general) and the Kwara State Chairman,” a source in the TUC on Tuesday told SaharaReporters.

“Barrister Musa-Lawal Ozigi is dead. He was among those who were attacked yesterday by bandits in Kaduna-Abuja railway.”

Eight passengers had now been confirmed dead as the search-and-rescue mission continued in the area.

“Ozigi, a barrister, was killed by the bandits during the attack. We just received the information. Eight persons have been confirmed dead so far,” a source said on Tuesday.

A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers who was shot by terrorists on Monday evening.

Wakkala was shot in the leg and was being hospitalised.

Sources also said that out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital, Chinelo Megafu.

“A former Deputy Governor of Zamfara Malam Ibrahim Wakkala was equally shot in the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald.

“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald’s,” the source said.

SaharaReporters on Monday night also reported that Muhammad Amin Mahmood, an aspirant in the just-concluded National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Northwest Zonal Youth Leadership, was shot during the attack on Monday.

However, as of the time of filing this report, it was not clear how critical his injuries were or if he would survive.

Two cleaners and workers of the attacked Abuja-Kaduna train identified as Loretta and Abdul have also been confirmed dead.

There were at least 970 passengers on board the train, according to sources familiar with the train service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why Buhari should resign -PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to secure the country and should therefore, do the honourable thing and resign as president.   Secondus in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi said Buhari’s statement that the Service Chiefs were […]
News

Umeh most qualified for Anambra Senatorial Central – Obidike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one time Chairman of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Chief Amechi Obidike, has said that the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, is the most suitable candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial seat. Chief Obidike, who is currently […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos requires $15bn for Infrastructure

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday disclosed that given the rising population and limited geographical space of the State, Lagos will require about $15 billion over the next five years for infrastructure. Speaking at the third Lagos Investors’ Roundtable and launching of Deal Book organised by the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica