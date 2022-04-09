JUST IN: Tunde Bakare joins 2023 presidential race

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Saturday, declared his ambition to run for president in 2023, saying he remains the best suitable candidate to address Nigeria’s problems.

Bakare said this at the virtual meeting Unveiling Project 16 to Nigerians in diaspora, with the theme The portrait of a new Nigeria, organized by the PTB4Nigeria in diaspora group.

In his address, the cleric warned that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the south is being set against the north, while Christians are set against Muslims.

He, however, said he remains the rallying point to restore order in the country.

He said: “The PTB brand is a rallying point for all Nigerians. I have a vision of a new Nigeria and I will play a leading role as we approach the Nigeria of our dreams.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...