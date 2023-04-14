Sports

JUST IN: Tunisian footballer dies after setting self ablaze

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Tunisian football player Nizar Issaoui, 35, has died from burns suffered after setting himself alight earlier this week as a protest against “police injustice”, his family said on Friday.

Issaoui, a former player for top-flight side US Monastir and a father of four, published a video on Facebook in which he said the reason for his protest was being falsely accused of terrorism in Haffouz, Kairouan, central Tunisia.

The striker, who was a free agent and playing in the amateur leagues before his death, suffered third-degree burns and doctors weren’t able to save his life, his brother Ryad told reporters.

Local media said that Issaoui decided to make his extreme protest outside a police station after officers accused him of “terrorism” when he complained about the price of bananas.

A video selfie circulating on social media shows Issaoui screaming: “For a dispute with someone selling bananas at 10 dinars ($3.29), I get accused of terrorism at the police station. Terrorism for a complaint about bananas.”

Huge protests from the player’s family have followed, and a large number of citizens gathered in front of the police station where the incident took place.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bayern breeze past Lyon to set up Champions League final with PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich’s relentless march through this season’s Champions League continued as they brushed aside Lyon to book an 11th appearance in the final of the competition and a showdown with Paris St-Germain. The German champions have barely had a glove laid on them in Europe this season, with this their 10th straight Champions League […]
Sports

FG triples prize money for Olympics medalists

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The Federal Government has tripled the prize money award for Team Nigeria medallists at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Making the announcement Tuesday in Tokyo after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal of the Games, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department, FEAD of the Youth and Sports Development Ministry, Dr Simon Ebohdjaiye, says […]
Sports

Organisers promise adequate security as GOtv Boxing Night 23 holds tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the 23rd edition of GOtv Boxing Night holding on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, Flykite Productions, organisers of the event have assured fans coming for the event of adequate security. The organisers also announced that they will adopt a “no mask, no entry” policy for the event in line with […]

Leave a Comment