JUST IN: Twitter reacts to FG’s suspension of operations in Nigeria

Twitter reacts to FG's suspension of operations in Nigeria

The Federal Government’s decision to ban Twitter’s activities in Nigeria has prompted the company to express “great concern.”
Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sarah Hart, said in a statement that the company is looking into the situation.
“The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s operations in Nigeria is deeply concerning.
“We’re investigating and will provide updates when we know more,” the statement said.
In a statement issued on Friday, the federal authorities announced the suspension of Twitter’s operations.
The government was forced to act, according to Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, because of “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are potential of damaging Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

