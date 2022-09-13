Business

JUST IN: Twitter shareholders approve $44bn Musk deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Twitter’s shareholders have voted to approve a deal with Elon Musk to buy the company for $44bn (£38bn).

The decision was made in a short conference call with investors from the company’s San Francisco headquarters, reports the BBC.

It means Twitter will now try to force Elon Musk to buy the company in the courts.

The meeting followed explosive testimony from Twitter’s former head of security Peiter Zatko in front of the US Senate.

In April, Twitter agreed to sell the company to the world’s richest person, Elon Musk.

However, the deal soured after Musk alleged he was misled by Twitter about the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform.

He said he no longer wished to purchase the company in May, but Twitter argues that Musk cannot back out of the deal.

The social media platform says that fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users (those who are able to look at adverts) are bots. Musk argues it could be many times higher.

Twitter is currently valued at $32bn, considerably below the $44bn offer from Musk.

Tuesday’s vote could have spelled the end of Twitter’s legal pursuit, but shareholders have now given the company the green light to pursue Musk in court.

The two are set to meet in front of a Delaware state court in October. During the hearing a judge will decide whether or not Musk has to buy the company.

Just before the shareholder decision, Twitter whistle-blower Pieter Zatko was in Washington testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about alleged security flaws.

He told US lawmakers the firm was “misleading the public” about how secure the platform is.

The firm’s former head of security on to say that Twitter was “a decade behind” security standards. Twitter says Zatko was fired from his job, and that the claims are inaccurate.

Zatko has previously supported Elon Musk’s claim that the platform has more spam and fake accounts than it has admitted – though he didn’t elaborate on this on Tuesday.

Last week, a judge said that Musk’s lawyers would be allowed to use the Twitter whistle-blower’s testimony in court.

It largely focussed on national security issues – and is not officially connected with Musk’s attempt to pull out of the deal to buy Twitter.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSE opens July positive with N61bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of July on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.47 per cent as some blue chip stocks recorded price appreciations. Market breadth closed negative as BUA Cement Nigeria Plc led 12 gainers as against 22 […]
Business

FIRS, SystemSpecs partner to ease tax remittances

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As part of efforts aimed at further simplifying tax remittances in Nigeria, SystemSpecs has collaborated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to strengthen tax administration through its Remita Payment Gateway which powers payments on TaxPro-Max, a solution newly introduced for filing tax returns.   According to a statement, the Remita Payment Gateway platform for […]
Business

Adopting prolific listing to deepen local bourse

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Getting more firms to be listed on the capital market will deepen it and make it robust. CHRIS UGWU writes The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains predominantly an equity-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s total market capitalisation, while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica