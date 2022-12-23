JUST IN: Two dead after shooting in central Paris

A gunman has opened fire in central Paris, killing two people and wounding several others.

The shooting took place close to a Kurdish cultural centre not far from the Gare de l’Est station, reports the BBC.

The man, said to be in his late 60s, was quickly detained by police.

Authorities appealed for people to avoid the area in Rue d’Enghien, in the 10th district in Strasbourg-Saint Denis.

“It’s total panic, we’ve locked ourselves in,” one shopkeeper told AFP news agency.

The witness said she had heard seven or eight bursts of gunfire.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...