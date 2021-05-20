JUST IN: Two feared dead as another gas explosion rocks Obasanjo Library

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Another gas explosion on Thursday morning rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, killing two persons.

The Library is adjacent the Conference Hotel at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, owned by former Governor, Gbenga Daniel where a gas explosion also killed two and injured three on Tuesday.

New Telegraph learnt that, the explosion occurred around 11:23 am at the Marque Event Centre within the premises of the Library.

It was further gathered that the explosion was triggered when technicians were topping up gas into the Air Condition (AC) at the event centre.

“Two people have already been confirmed dead,” one of the workers at the OOPL told New Telegraph

The two gates leading into OOPL have been shut when our correspondent visited.

Security guards at the gate turned visitors back, as only the truck of the state’s Fire Service and some of officials were allowed into the premises.

The explosion brings to four, the number of explosions recorded in the last one week in the city of Abeokuta.

No fewer than six people, including an infant, have died in the three previous gas explosions in Abeokuta within one week.

On Tuesday, the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta owned by former Governor, Gbenga Daniel was hit by explosion, killing two and injuring three others.

Last Wednesday, three persons, including an infant, were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta when a technician was topping up the gas of faulty refrigerator.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured which later led to the amputation of his leg.

