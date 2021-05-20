Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Two feared dead as another gas explosion rocks Obasanjo Library

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Another gas explosion on Thursday morning rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, killing two persons.
The Library is adjacent the Conference Hotel at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta, owned by former Governor, Gbenga Daniel where a gas explosion also killed two and injured three on Tuesday.
New Telegraph learnt that, the explosion occurred around 11:23 am at the Marque Event Centre within the premises of the Library.
It was further gathered that the explosion was triggered when technicians were topping up gas into the Air Condition (AC) at the event centre.
“Two people have already been confirmed dead,” one of the workers at the OOPL told New Telegraph
The two gates leading into OOPL have been shut when our correspondent visited.
Security guards at the gate turned visitors back, as only the truck of the state’s Fire Service and some of officials were allowed into the premises.
The explosion brings to four, the number of explosions recorded in the last one week in the city of Abeokuta.
No fewer than six people, including an infant, have died in the three previous gas explosions in Abeokuta within one week.
On Tuesday, the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta owned by former Governor, Gbenga Daniel was hit by explosion, killing two and injuring three others.
Last Wednesday, three persons, including an infant, were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta when a technician was topping up the gas of faulty refrigerator.
Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured which later led to the  amputation of his leg.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Residents scoop fuel as tanker falls on Lagos bridge

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There was confusion yesterday at Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos as a tanker laden with 33,000 litres of petrol fell on Festac Link Bridge and spilt its content.   For hours, while some residents scampered for safety, scared of the possibility of explosion resulting from the inflamable content of the tanker, others stormed the venue […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged fraud: Court dismisses Egbegbe, co-defendants’ no-case submissions

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed separate motions for no-case submission filed by a film-maker, Olajide Kazeem, alias Seun Egbegbe, and his co-defendants, in an alleged serial fraud charge filed against them by the police. In a ruling on the motions, Justice Oguntoyinbo held that the police had established […]
Metro & Crime

There’s a grand conspiracy to destabilize govt – Osun APC Caucus in NASS

Posted on Author Reporter

…vows total support for Oyetola The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus representing Osun State in the National Assembly have attributed the vandalisation and looting of public ad private properties across Osun and other states of the nation to a grand conspiracy to destabilize the government. The team also commended Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica