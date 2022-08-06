Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Two female police officers burnt to death, two others shot dead by gunmen

Four policemen were killed on Friday night when criminals invaded Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Part of the Division and vehicles, including the one belonging to the Divisional Police Officer, were burnt by the attackers.

This was as the gunmen invaded the house of a resident identified only as Ejike, shot him dead and shot his wife before fleeing.

The development has caused panic in the area as natives and residents expressed shock.

Sources in the community who do not want to be mentioned disclosed that they struck between 10pm and 11pm in three vehicles.

According to the sources, the gunmen came in a tipper vehicle and two Sienna cars and invaded the police division.

One of the sources said: “They came in a tipper and two Sienna vehicles shooting indiscriminately and we all ran into our houses.

“It was around 10pm and 11pm.

“It was this morning that we heard that they were criminals and they attacked the Police Division, killed four policemen and burnt vehicles there.”

Another source said he was in his house when he started hearing sounds of gunshots and he didn’t bother coming outside.

He said: “I was already inside when I started hearing sounds of gunshots.

“I didn’t bother coming outside because it was safer to stay indoors than to come outside.

“It was this morning that we heard that the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters was attacked.

“Four policemen were killed.

“Two male officers were shot dead while two female police officers were burnt to death.

“Part of the building where the female officers were, was burnt.

“Vehicles at the Division, including the one belonging to the DPO, were burnt.

“They also went to the house of an Okada man known as Ejike, shot him dead and shot his wife.

“His wife is alive.”

Another person said that his people were living in fear, calling on the government to rescue the situation.

He said: “We are living in fear.

“We don’t sleep with our eyes closed anymore.

“It is one problem or the other.

“We don’t even know the reason for this heinous crime.

“Two female police officers roasted and the two others killed in cold blood.

“This is anti-human.”

 

Reporter

