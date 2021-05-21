JUST IN: Two injured, as another gas explosion rocks Ogun

Metro & Crime

Two injured, as another gas explosion rocks Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A ranging gas explosion on Friday morning rocked Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, injuring two people.
The explosion occurred barely 24 hours after two persons were killed in a gas explosion at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) on Thursday.
Friday’s explosion, which shook many parts of the city violently, occurred at the premises of CSCC construction yard, at Onikoko area of Abeokuta.
Two people were seriously injured while vehicles were destroyed by the explosion.
The injured victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
New Telegraph learnt that, the explosion was triggered when a cylinder filled with gas exploded when it was not in used.
The explosion affected many buildings along the Onikoko-Adigbe axis, vehicles and a teacher in a classroom at St. Louis College, Abeokuta.
The state’s Commissioner for Special Duties,  Barrister Femi Ogunbanwo, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, and other officials of the State, paid an on the spot assessment to the scene of the incident.
Details later….

