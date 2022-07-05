Top Stories

JUST IN: Two injured as terrorists attack Buhari’s convoy en-route Daura

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Two security officials were on Tuesday injured in a gun battle between Presidential guards and terrorists who attacked the advance team of President Muhammadu Buhri en-route Daura, Katsina State.

The advance team were to mount security around the country home of the President ahead of his scheduled visit to Daura on Friday.

The President was scheduled to celebrate the Sallah break in his Daura country home

Presidential spokesman , Malam Garba Shehu, in a release late Tuesday wrote: “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Let Abia invigorate its war against cultism in schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent outbursts over the infiltration and rising incidents of cultism and cult-related activities in primary and secondary schools in Abia State, should not only raise concern, but also be taken as a matter of monumental contempt for a sane society. The foray of primary and secondary school children into cultism, or secret cults, in […]
News Top Stories

IPPIS: ASUU vows to resist FG’s attack on public varsities’ autonomy

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Sola Adeyemo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday vowed to resist attack on the autonomy of public universities to the last drop of their blood. This is against the backdrop of the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that only federal workers, who have been captured by the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform, will […]
News Top Stories

APC govt has failed on security, welfare –PDP govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…call for national dialogue Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for national dialogue to find solution to the socio-political and economic problems facing the country. The governors stated that the APC-led Federal Government “has failed Nigerians on issues of security and the general welfare and wellbeing of our […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica