JUST IN: Two million people have now left Ukraine – UN

The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine has passed two million, the UN has told the BBC.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, previously called the mass exodus from the country the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two.

Meanwhile, people are also evacuating Irpin, a town to the west of Kyiv, which has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

The evacuation of the town’s population through the village of Romanivka to the city of Kyiv continues, said the head of the region, Oleksiy Kuleba.

As of 9:30 (07:30 GMT) more than 150 people had been evacuated, he added.

“The aggressor is preventing the evacuation of the population. Within a day, those who were able to get to the gathering place were taken out of Irpin on their own. Now the district is preparing for a large-scale evacuation and delivery of humanitarian aid.”

