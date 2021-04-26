JUST IN: Two more students of Kaduna private varsity found dead

Top Stories

Two more students of Kaduna private varsity found dead

The Kaduna State government says it has discovered the corpses of two more students abducted from Greenfield University in Kaduna state.
Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday.
The development comes three days after three of the students were found dead at a location close to the university.

