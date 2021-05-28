JUST IN: Two officers killed as gunmen attack another police station in Delta

Unknown gunmen have attacked Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in the Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, killing at least two officers.

It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the facility around 2:30am on Friday.

There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country, which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

