Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Two officers killed as gunmen attack another police station in Delta

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Unknown gunmen have attacked Umutu Police Divisional Headquarters in the Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State, killing at least two officers.
It was learnt that the hoodlums attacked the facility around 2:30am on Friday.
There has been a spate of attacks on security agencies in the South East and South South geopolitical zones of the country, which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NSCDC sacks officer for looting COVID-19 relief items in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has sacked Illiya Ibrahim, corps assistant, who was seen partaking in the looting of a warehouse in the federal capital territory (FCT). On Monday, a mob attacked a warehouse at Gwagwalada area council of Abuja, carting away food items. The warehouse is said to be owned […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen attacks’ve overstretched security agencies in Benue – Security Council

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*To strengthen vigilante groups to stem attacks The Benue State Security Council Thursday said that the renewed attacks on the people by armed herdsmen have overstretched security agencies in the state. To this end, the council resolved to strengthen and fully enforce the “Law to Provide for the Establishment of Community Volunteer Guards (Vigilante) and […]
Metro & Crime

Drugs: India arrests two Nigerians

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of India has arrested two Nigerian nationals, Augustine Okafor and Achunke Nwafor, for alleged drug peddling in the Indiranagar area. “CCB has arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling and seized 56 ecstasy pills from them in Indiranagar,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica