JUST-IN: Two Out Of 98 Abducted Chibok Girls Escape From Abductors

Two out of the remaining ninety-eight abducted Chibok girls have escaped from the captive of their abductors in Sambisa forest, Borno State nine years after the kidnapped.

New Telegraph gathered that their escape was as a result of intense military operations in the forest.

Recall that out of the 276 abducted Chibok school girls, 178 girls have been freed or rescued since 2014, with 98 still being held by the terrorists.

However, the security source identified the escaped girls as Hauwa Mutah and Esther Markus.

The source said, “One is from Chibok and the other one is from Dzilang village.”

This has reduced the number of Chibok schoolgirls in captivity from 98 to 96.

