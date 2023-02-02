Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Two-storey commercial complex collapses in Abuja

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…over 50 people trapped, 7 rescued

 

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

 

A two-storey commercial complex under construction in Gwarinpa District of the FCT, collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping over 50 people.

Confirming the incident, Director Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muktar Galadima said that rescue operations were ongoing with combined team of several agencies, and that about seven persons have been rescued and taken to hospital.

While no casualty had been confirmed, several workers were said to still be trapped under the ruins of the building.

Details later…

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police kill three bandits, recover arms in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The Benue State Police Command on Wednesday said they had neutralized three bandits during a raid of their camp at a forest in Tomatar Imande Ukusuu in Mbacher council ward in Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of the state. The command said the bandits were killed during a prolonged exchange of gun fire. DSP Catherine Sewuese […]
Metro & Crime

29 feared dead, one missing as boat capsizes in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

At least 29 people have been killed in a boat accident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu Dantani stated this while giving an update on the tragedy. The chairman said the deceased were teenagers who died on their […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack police station, kill DPO, 5 policemen, 4 others in Niger

Posted on Author Our Reporters

T 1 he Police Command in Niger State have said that gunmen killed a Divisional Police Officer and others in Magama Local Government Area of the state, yestersday. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Kuryas, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, that the gunmen attacked the police station, killing other two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica