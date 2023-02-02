JUST IN: Two-storey commercial complex collapses in Abuja

…over 50 people trapped, 7 rescued

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

A two-storey commercial complex under construction in Gwarinpa District of the FCT, collapsed Thursday afternoon, trapping over 50 people.

Confirming the incident, Director Development Control, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muktar Galadima said that rescue operations were ongoing with combined team of several agencies, and that about seven persons have been rescued and taken to hospital.

While no casualty had been confirmed, several workers were said to still be trapped under the ruins of the building.

Details later…

