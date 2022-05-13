News

JUST IN: UAE President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, passes away

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced.

The ministry also confirmed that there will be 40 days of official mourning with flags across the UAE drawn at half-mast and the work of all UAE ministries.

It added at the federal and local levels, as well as those of the private sector will also be suspend work for three days, starting from Friday.

No official word is given yet on the cause of death.

 

