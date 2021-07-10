Sports

JUST IN: UEFA fines FA £25,630 England fans’ behaviour in Denmark match

The Football Association has been fined £25,630 (30,000 euros) by UEFA for the behaviour of England fans during the Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark, which included a laser pointer being shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The punishment, confirmed on Saturday by the European governing body, also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the setting off of fireworks inside the stadium, reports Sky Sports.

The FA was charged with the three offences after the game and the sanctions were imposed following consideration by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body.

