JUST IN: UK Deputy PM resigns over bullying report

The UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned from the government over a report investigating bullying allegations against him

He said he had promised to resign if the inquiry found evidence of bullying and it “is important to keep my word”.

But Raab says the inquiry dismissed all but two of the claims against him, reports the BBC.

And he hits out at what he called its flawed findings, saying it sets a “dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who received the report yesterday, is yet to comment.

Labour are accusing him of being weak for failing to sack Raab.

Complaints into Raab’s behaviour from several civil servants were investigated by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC.

