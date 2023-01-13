Business

JUST IN: UK Economy Grows Unexpectedly, Reducing Risk of Recession

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The UK economy grew unexpectedly November, suggesting Britain may be weathering the cost-of-living crisis better than thought.

 

Gross domestic product rose 0.1% from October, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Services grew, which the ONS said was related to consumer-facing businesses that were helped by World Cup football matches.

 

The gain reduces the risk that the economy is in recession. The Bank of England anticipates the economy is about to slip into a slump that will last until 2024.

 

*Courtesy: Bloomberg

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Fish import gulps N915bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…as govt approves fresh licences   There is suspicion that the proposed ban on fish importation would not work out as no fewer than 39 companies have been licensed to import 2.48 million metric tonnes of fish valued at N915 billion ($2.23 billion) in 2021.   The country currently has capacity to produce only 1.123 […]
Business

NNPC rules out equity sale, crashes JV debts to $2bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

ADVOCACY Stakeholders at the NAPE 45th anniversary lecture advocated establishment of energy ban   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the weekend ruled out the sale of its multi-billion dollar equity in oil assets across the country to investors, declaring that this is the wrong time to venture into that.   Group Managing Director […]
Business

Food conglomerate emerges 2020 employer of choice

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Olam, a leading food and agribusiness conglomerate, has emerged as an employer of choice in the African region for 2021. The firm, which has extensive market operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and South Africa, among others, emerged with a strong score during an HR Best Practice survey conducted by Top Employers Institute, a global […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica