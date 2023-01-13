JUST IN: UK Economy Grows Unexpectedly, Reducing Risk of Recession

The UK economy grew unexpectedly November, suggesting Britain may be weathering the cost-of-living crisis better than thought.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1% from October, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Services grew, which the ONS said was related to consumer-facing businesses that were helped by World Cup football matches.

The gain reduces the risk that the economy is in recession. The Bank of England anticipates the economy is about to slip into a slump that will last until 2024.

*Courtesy: Bloomberg

