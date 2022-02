British nationals in Ukraine should leave the country now, the Foreign Office has said.

The government said people should leave now “while commercial means are available” and is advising against travel to the country, reports the BBC.

Earlier, President Joe Biden told US citizens to leave amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite massing more than 100,000 troops near the border.

