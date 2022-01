More than 150,000 people in the UK have now died within 28 days of a positive Covid test since the pandemic began.

A further 313 deaths were reported in the government’s daily figures on Saturday, taking the total to 150,057, reports the BBC.

The UK is the seventh country to pass 150,000 deaths, after the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

Some 146,390 new cases have also been recorded in the UK, with the more transmissible Omicron variant driving a surge in infections.

