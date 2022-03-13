JUST IN-Ukraine conflict: Military base death toll soars to 35, 134 injured

At least 35 people have been killed and 134 injured in the Russian missile attack on a military training base in western Ukraine, the Lviv regional governor says.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have abducted the mayor of the southern city of Dniprorudne, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says.

Yevhen Matveyev would be the second Ukrainian mayor allegedly abducted by advancing Russian troops in the past three days, after the mayor of nearby Melitopol was reportedly detained on Friday, reports the BBC.

Kuleba says “Russian war criminals” had abducted Matveyev.

“Getting zero local support, invaders turn to terror. I call on all states and international organizations to stop Russian terror against Ukraine and democracy,” he says.

