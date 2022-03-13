JUST IN-Ukraine conflict: Nine killed, 57 injured in attack on military base – Gov

Nine people have been killed and 57 injured in the attack on a military base in western Ukraine, Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytsky says.

Authorities are now working to extinguish a fire at the base, he told a press conference.

Kozytsky said Russia fired more than 30 rockets at the Yavoriv military facility, reports the BBC.

A number of ambulances have been seen going to and from the base.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...