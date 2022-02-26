News

JUST IN-Ukraine crisi: France seizes Russian cargo ship in Channel

…as Ukraine urges Red Cross to remove Russian corpses

The French navy has intercepted a cargo ship in the English channel bound for the Russian city of St Petersburg, the BBC has learned.

French officials told the BBC that the ship was intercepted in line with new EU sanctions and say it has been redirected to the northern port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer.

“A 127 meters long Russia cargo ship called the ‘Baltic Leader’ transporting cars has been intercepted overnight by the French Navy in the Channel and escorted to the Port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer in Northern France,” the official said.

“It has been taken to the French port after a request by the French government because it is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by EU sanctions against Moscow. French boarder forces are currently investigating the cargo ship. Crew aboard the ‘Baltic Leader’ has been cooperating with French authorities.”

The Russian embassy in France is seeking explanations from the French authorities over the seizure, Russia’s RIA news agency said.

And in a related development, Ukraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to remove the dead bodies of “thousands” of Russians killed in the invasion so far and return them to Russia.

The country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told a televised briefing “these are thousands of the occupiers’ bodies. This is a humanitarian need.

“We ask that the bodies of the Russian occupiers leave the territory and go to the Russian Federation.”

She asked the Red Cross directly: “Do what it takes to settle this humanitarian problem.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian military said on Facebook that more than 3,500 Russian soldiers had been killed. Russia has so far not acknowledged any casualties.

Yesterday ITV News reported on Russian health ministry documents appearing to reveal Moscow’s preparations for mass casualties in the conflict that would require the drafting of doctors.

 

