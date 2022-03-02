JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: 21 killed as Russian paratroopers attack Kharkiv

At least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded in the shelling of Ukraine’s second most populous city Kharkiv,the city’s mayor has said.

However, the governor of Kharkiv Regional State Administration said all Russian attacks “were repulsed” and positions held, despite heavy bombardment of Kharkiv on Tuesday and overnight, reports the BBC.

Governor Oleh Synegubov said “the Russian enemy suffered significant losses”.

It is understood Russian troops entered the northeastern and northern sectors of the city as Kharkiv was pummelled overhead by jet artilllery

Meanwhile, the UNIAN news agency is reporting that a rocket attack in Kharkiv has struck the building of the regional police department in the city.

A video posted on the Telegram channel of a Ukrainian government adviser appears to show a building engulfed in flames.

Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, says a building belonging to Karazin National University across the street is also alight following the attack.

The BBC has not yet been able to independently verify the video.

