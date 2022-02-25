JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: EU unveils ‘massive’ sanctions on Russia

…as Blinken ‘convinced’ Putin will attempt overthrow of Ukrainian government

The European Union has announced extensive new sanctions on Russia, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaking of a watershed moment for Europe.

The sanctions will target areas including the financial sector, energy, transport, and visas for the Russian elite, she said after a meeting that ended in the early hours on Friday in Brussels, reports the BBC.

Von der Leyen said the adopted measures would make it impossible for Russia to buy technology to upgrade its oil refineries, or spare parts for aircraft.

“The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is,” she tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron, said €300m ($336m; £251m) of aid would be offered to Ukraine, as well as military equipment.

The sanctions do not cover the import of Russian gas into the EU. Questioned on this, Von der Leyen said they were urgently looking at how to wean Europe off its dependence on Russian energy.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is “convinced” that Russian president Vladimir Putin will try to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

In an interview with US broadcaster ABC, Blinken said it was “part of the Russian plan” to assault the capital Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine, along with launching a multi-pronged attack on the country from the north, east and south borders.

Blinken said a Russian attack beyond Ukraine was “a possibility”, but reiterated the US’ commitment towards defending its Nato allies, warning that “an attack on one member of Nato is an attack on all members of Nato”.

“The President’s been very clear that we will defend every inch of Nato territory. I think that’s the most powerful deterrent against President Putin going beyond Ukraine,” he said.

Blinken also reiterated US President Joe Biden’s position that the possibility of expanding existing US sanctions to target Putin directly was still “on the table”, if the situation were to escalate.

