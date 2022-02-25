News

JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: EU unveils ‘massive’ sanctions on Russia

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: EU unveils ‘massive’ sanctions on Russia

…as Blinken ‘convinced’ Putin will attempt overthrow of Ukrainian government

The European Union has announced extensive new sanctions on Russia, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaking of a watershed moment for Europe.

The sanctions will target areas including the financial sector, energy, transport, and visas for the Russian elite, she said after a meeting that ended in the early hours on Friday in Brussels, reports the BBC.

Von der Leyen said the adopted measures would make it impossible for Russia to buy technology to upgrade its oil refineries, or spare parts for aircraft.

“The package of massive and targeted sanctions approved tonight shows how united the EU is,” she tweeted.

French President Emmanuel Macron, said €300m ($336m; £251m) of aid would be offered to Ukraine, as well as military equipment.

The sanctions do not cover the import of Russian gas into the EU. Questioned on this, Von der Leyen said they were urgently looking at how to wean Europe off its dependence on Russian energy.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is “convinced” that Russian president Vladimir Putin will try to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

In an interview with US broadcaster ABC, Blinken said it was “part of the Russian plan” to assault the capital Kyiv and other major cities in Ukraine, along with launching a multi-pronged attack on the country from the north, east and south borders.

Blinken said a Russian attack beyond Ukraine was “a possibility”, but reiterated the US’ commitment towards defending its Nato allies, warning that “an attack on one member of Nato is an attack on all members of Nato”.

“The President’s been very clear that we will defend every inch of Nato territory. I think that’s the most powerful deterrent against President Putin going beyond Ukraine,” he said.

Blinken also reiterated US President Joe Biden’s position that the possibility of expanding existing US sanctions to target Putin directly was still “on the table”, if the situation were to escalate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NYSC certificate: I’m vindicated after a traumatic spell –Adeosun

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal involving her, has vindicated her after a very traumatic spell. Adeosun resigned after she was accused of forging an NYSC certificate, which resulted in her resignation in […]
News

Reps join Senate, ask Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Twenty-four hours after the Senate urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists, the House of Representatives has also joined in the call to designate bandits appropriately. The House call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent National importance brought by the Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson […]
News

Yakubu: Electoral constituencies not delineated for 25 years

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…as NASS promises to support commission in exercise The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, disclosed that the country had not witnessed delineation of electoral constituencies in the last 25 years. Yakubu made the disclosure when he led a delegation from the Commission to pay a courtesy visit to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica