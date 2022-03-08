JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: Shell apologises, pledges to stop buying Russian oil

Shell has pledged to stop buying oil from Russia as it apologised for its purchase of cheap Russian crude at the weekend.

The energy giant also said it would close all its service stations in the country and stop all current work in the country, reports the BBC.

Shell came under huge criticism at the weekend after it purchased a cargo of Russian crude at a discounted price.

Shell boss Ben van Beurden said it was wrong to buy Russian oil.

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil… was not the right one and we are sorry,” Ben van Beurden said.

