Sports

JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to Paris

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to Paris

 

The 2022 Champions League final will be played in Paris after Russia was stripped of the match following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition was due to be played in St Petersburg on May 28, reports the BBC.

Following a meeting on Friday, UEFA confirmed the match would not be held at the Gazprom Arena.

Instead the European football governing body has decided it will be held at the Stade de France in Paris.

UEFA expressed “thanks and appreciation” to French President Emmanuel Macron for “his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis”.

It added: “Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Rwanda’s President slams Arsenal over Brentford defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s performance in their shock defeat to Brentford raised eyebrows, and caught the attention of Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame who said “we just must NOT excuse or accept mediocrity.” Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard earned the Bees a deserved 2-0 win on their Premier League bow. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta conceded the […]
Sports

NPFL: Eunisell salutes Rivers United on their unbeaten start

Posted on Author Reporter

  West Africa’s largest company in speciality chemical and oil and gas solutions, Eunisell Limited, is happy to associate with Rivers United, following their impressive start in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season. In the ongoing 2021/22 NPFL season, Rivers United have begun on a solid footing, which has put them at the […]
Sports

Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural hematoma on Tuesday evening in Buenos Aires, the Argentina legend’s doctor has confirmed. Maradona had been hospitalised since Monday night for anaemia and dehydration, though the 60-year-old’s condition had been improving, his personal doctor had said earlier on Tuesday. The operation was expected to begin around […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica