JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to Paris

The 2022 Champions League final will be played in Paris after Russia was stripped of the match following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

The final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition was due to be played in St Petersburg on May 28, reports the BBC.

Following a meeting on Friday, UEFA confirmed the match would not be held at the Gazprom Arena.

Instead the European football governing body has decided it will be held at the Stade de France in Paris.

UEFA expressed “thanks and appreciation” to French President Emmanuel Macron for “his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis”.

It added: “Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.”

