JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: UK to impose sanctions on Russia’s Putin

The UK will introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “imminently” following the invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister said “the world must make certain President Putin would fail in this act of aggression”.

The UK announcement comes as the EU is also considering imposing measures against Putin and Lavrov, reports the BBC.

Russia launched its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Its forces have now advanced on the capital Kyiv.

Johnson warned the group that the Russian president’s ambitions might not stop there and that this was a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences.

 

News

Mass defection: Edo guber polls, a referendum, says PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the September 19 Edo State governorship election as a referendum given the mass defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the party.   PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defection was an end-of-the-road for APC and its candidate in the […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi meets German financing advisory for Kano-Maradi rail project

Posted on Author Lucy Ogalue

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has met with the financing advisory unit for the construction of Kano-Maradi rail line at the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany. In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, Amaechi said the meeting was to seek ways to speed up the process and commence […]
News

Two more INEC offices razed in S’east

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two more offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been razed by unknown hoodlums. INEC said the two offices in Ebonyi state were burnt down on Tuesday night, making it the fourth razed in the south-east in one week. On Tuesday, the commission’s headquarters in Enugu was burnt down, three days after one of […]

