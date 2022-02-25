JUST IN-Ukraine crisis: UK to impose sanctions on Russia’s Putin

The UK will introduce sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov “imminently” following the invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister said “the world must make certain President Putin would fail in this act of aggression”.

The UK announcement comes as the EU is also considering imposing measures against Putin and Lavrov, reports the BBC.

Russia launched its invasion of its neighbour Ukraine on Thursday morning.

Its forces have now advanced on the capital Kyiv.

Johnson warned the group that the Russian president’s ambitions might not stop there and that this was a Euro-Atlantic crisis with global consequences.

