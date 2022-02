EU, US and their allies have agreed to cut off a number of Russian banks from the main international payment system, Swift.

In the coming days this will include removing “selected Russian banks from the Swift messaging system”.

Russia is particularly reliant on the Swift system for its oil and gas exports, which its economy is highly dependent on.

However, the move could also do harm to Western businesses, who do business with Russia, reports the BBC.

