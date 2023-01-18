JUST IN: Ukraine ministers, others killed as helicopter crashes near nursery

Sixteen people have been killed, including Ukraine’s interior affairs minister, after a helicopter crashed beside a kindergarten in an eastern suburb of the capital Kyiv.

Two children were among the dead and 10 more were being treated in hospital, reports the BBC.

The minister, Denys Monastyrskiy, was with eight others in the helicopter.

His first deputy minister and the state secretary also died, officials said, when the helicopter came down in the suburb of Brovary.

Wreckage from the helicopter lay outside a burning building.

A fire broke out close to the kindergarten and children and staff were moved from the building.

It was dark and foggy at the time of the crash and initial reports suggest the helicopter hit the kindergarten before crashing close to a residential building.

