JUST IN: Ukraine, Russia and Belarus campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize

Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian civil rights campaigners are the joint winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Ales Bialiatski takes the award for his work as a human rights advocate in Belarus, reports the BBC.

The Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation the Center for Civil Liberties are also winners.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to a person, or people, who have worked to benefit humankind.

Previous winners of the Nobel medal include Barack Obama in 2009 and Malala Yousafzai who shared the prize in 2014.

