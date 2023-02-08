JUST IN: Ukraine’s President Zelensky lands in UK for surprise visit

Ukraine’s president is paying a surprise visit to the UK – his first since Russia invaded his country last year.

Volodymyr Zelensky will address Parliament and visit Ukrainian troops who are being trained by British forces, reports the BBC.

No 10 has announced that Britain will begin to train Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines.

The visit comes as PM Rishi Sunak prepares for his weekly questioning in the Commons following a reshuffle of his cabinet.

The reshuffle saw the creation of a government department focused on energy security and net zero, and another focused on science and tech innovation.

Sunak will face a grilling from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs at a PMQs at midday.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has just announced that President Zelensky will meet King Charles III during his trip to the UK.

