JUST IN: UK’s first black Chancellor sacked

Kwasi Kwarteng is no longer chancellor after meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss at Downing Street on Friday.

Truss will hold a news conference later, as speculation builds that the government could reverse more of the tax cuts announced in its mini-budget, reports the BBC.

Kwarteng, the nation’s first black Chancellor, flew back to the UK for urgent talks with Truss Friday morning after cutting short a meeting with international finance ministers in Washington DC.

Earlier, a No 10 source told the BBC that Truss thought the chancellor was “doing an excellent job”.

The PM faces growing calls from within her party to rethink her economic plans, with one Tory MP telling the BBC: “It’s checkmate, we’re screwed”.

