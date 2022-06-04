Top Stories

JUST IN: Umahi withdraws from presidential race, pitches tent with Ahmed Lawan 

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has reportedly withdrawn from the contest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket and pitched tent with Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

According to reporting by ARISE TV, Umahi said he is backing Lawan for the ticket of the APC in a contest where the leading contenders include former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and ex-Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

There are indications that Abuja may attempt to get some of the contenders to step down for its preferred choice, which has been a top secret for now.

According to chairman of the presidential screening committee of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, all the aspirants have agreed to a consensus arrangement of picking the APC presidential candidate except one of the aspirants who said he would only support consensus if the choice is himself.

Tinubu has openly rejected a consensus arrangement in picking the party’s flagbearer, insisting on going to the poll where he believes majority of the party’s governors are behind him.

The reported withdrawal of Umahi is expected to trigger other chains of withdrawals and endorsements before Monday when the party’s delegates will choose the party’s flag bearer.

With Umahi’s endorsement of Lawan, the campaign team of the Senate President looks well positioned to offer a strong challenge in the presidential primary.

 

