JUST IN: Umahi’s Aide dies in motor accident

An Aide to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Mr. Sunday Agwu has reportedly died in an auto crash that occurred in the state on Christmas Day.

Agwu, who was the Coordinator of Ishielu Development Centre of Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was travelling in his car when the accident occurred.

It was learnt that Agwu died Monday morning while receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital and his corpse was deposited at the mortuary.

An unconfirmed source revealed that the victim died in his private vehicle along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.

Reacting, the Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Mr. Obinna Onwe described the death of Agwu as a collosal loss to the council and the state at large.

He called on the family of the deceased to take consolation in the Lord as only God knows the real reason behind every event on earth.

