Metro & Crime

JUST-IN: UNIBEN Final Year Student Shot Dead in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

In what appears like a cult-related killing, a final year student of the University of Benin was on Monday night shot dead at his Hall 3 Hostel of the University by unknown gunmen.

The late student popularly known as ‘mayor’ is said to be in the department of Public Administration and was shot at about 9 pm causing panic among students.

As of the time of filing this report, it gathered that his remain had been moved into an ambulance to the mortuary at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital

More detail later…..

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abducted girls yet to be released –Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusa u

…says negotiations ongoing   Zamfara State government yesterday said abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, were yet to be released.   The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau Anka, who disclosed this, said negotiations for their release were still ongoing.   Anja said the government chose to use it’s Peace Accord […]
Metro & Crime

Hunters vow to help end insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Igbo Hunters, a forest guard arm of a pro-Biafra group,  Indigenous Biafran Warriors (IBW), has condemned the ongoing destruction of life and property in the South East, vowing to salvage the situation. The group told its intelligence units – Inner Security Organ (ISO) and all Red Cap Commandos –  in the  South East and  South-South forests to be ready […]
Metro & Crime

Why I killed security guard who took my job after dismissal, ex staff

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 40 year old man, Mallam Iliyasu Sule for killing a private security guard in Ngurore. The State Police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said the accused person is currently being investigated before being charged to court. DSP Nguroje said the […]

Leave a Reply