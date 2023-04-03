JUST-IN: UNIBEN Final Year Student Shot Dead in Benin

In what appears like a cult-related killing, a final year student of the University of Benin was on Monday night shot dead at his Hall 3 Hostel of the University by unknown gunmen.

The late student popularly known as ‘mayor’ is said to be in the department of Public Administration and was shot at about 9 pm causing panic among students.

As of the time of filing this report, it gathered that his remain had been moved into an ambulance to the mortuary at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital

More detail later…..

Like this: Like Loading...