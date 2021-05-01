News

JUST IN: Unijos shuts hostels after security threat by gunmen

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Management of the University of Jos, has directed the closure of all its students’ hostels over security threats to the school.
Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university disclosed this in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) early on Saturday in Jos, adding that the hostels would remain closed until further notice.
According to Abdullahi, the decision followed an emergency meeting between management of the university and other stakeholders, including heads of security agencies in the state, the chief security officer of the institution, students representatives and others, held on Friday, April 30.
The official said that the outcome of the meeting indicated that the university has become a soft target for insecurity, hence the decision for the students to vacate the hostels.
“The meeting deliberated on a security report regarding threats to the university Staff, Students and properties. As a result of this, soft targets like the hostels are in great danger.
“In the light of this development, the hostels are to be closed with immediate effect. Students and other members of the university community are to note and strictly comply with this directive.
“This is in the interest of the safety of students until all security measures have been perfected to protect the campuses as well as the hostels,” he said.
The deputy registrar, however, said that the ongoing examinations would continue unhindered.
He called on students and all members of the university community to be security conscious and report any suspicious movements within the university to the security agencies for prompt response.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

CSO seeks FG’s investigation into alleged N2.5bn CRBDA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, Vanguard for Transparency and Good Governance, has called on the Federal Government to constitute a panel of inquiry into the alleged N2.5 billion fraud uncovered at Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) about nine months ago.   The allegations, which were stated in a report released by governing council of the […]
News

Senate moves to blacklist loan defaulters in Nigeria

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday took a major step towards bringing to reality its proposal to improve credit repayment culture, reduce non-performing loans in the banking sector and streamline loan recovery with a view to tracking and blacklisting them. Consequently, the apex legislative chamber approved the second reading of the bill being sponsored to that effect by […]
News

Ukraine air force plane crash kills at least 22

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured when a Ukrainian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said. Deputy interior minister Anton Gerashchenko confirmed the death toll, describing the incident as a “shock”, and saying that the cause […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica