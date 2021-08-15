JUST IN: UNIJOS suspends second semester exams over killings

Following a breakdown of law and order in some parts of Jos, Plateau State after the killing of 23 people, prompting the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North LGA, authorities of the University of Jos have suspended on-going second semester examinations till further notice.

The university announced this on Sunday in a statement signed by its Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi.

According to the statement: “Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government Area, management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the on-going second semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session.

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled for between Monday 16th and Saturday 21st, August 2021 have been suspended until further notice.

“All students of the university residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements, as management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State government to ensure that lives and properties of members of the university community, especially students, are adequately protected.

“Students that are resident outside the campuses are also advised to remain at home during this period.

“Similarly, staff of the university are enjoined to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect.

“Management wishes to appreciate the government, security agencies, as well as members of the public who have shown great concern about the plight of the university during this difficult period.”

