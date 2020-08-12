JUST IN: UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor

The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the Governing Council of the institution.

His removal was announced during meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja today.

Seven members voted for the removal of Prof. Ogundipe while four voted against. One of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.

The meeting was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

A statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Oladejo Azeez titled: Notice to the General Public on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos” based the decision on gross misconduct, financial recklessness among others.

It reads: “The general public is hereby notified that at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday 12 August 2020 and in accordance with the statutory power vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate effect.

“The decision was based on the Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness, and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe.”

Incidentally both Dr. Babalakin and Prof. Ogundipe have been having a running battle over control of the institution for quite some time.

