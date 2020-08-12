Education

JUST IN: UNILAG Governing Council sacks Vice Chancellor

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked by the Governing Council of the institution.
His removal was announced during meeting of the Governing Council of the institution which held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) building in Abuja today.
Seven members voted for the removal of Prof. Ogundipe while four voted against. One of the members voted that he should rather be placed on suspension.
The meeting was presided over by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).
A statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Oladejo Azeez titled: Notice to the General Public on the removal of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos” based the decision on gross misconduct, financial recklessness among others.
It reads: “The general public is hereby notified that at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday 12 August 2020 and in accordance with the statutory power vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Prof. Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as Vice Chancellor of the University with immediate effect.
“The decision was based on the Council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness, and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe.”
Incidentally both Dr. Babalakin and Prof. Ogundipe have been having a running battle over control of the institution for quite some time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Chrisland Varsity holds virtual matric for 148 students

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni ABEOKUTA

The Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, a private university in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to adopt “staggered” reopening of schools in the country. Babalola, a Professor of Pharmaceutical Science, said that while nobody knows when the global coronavirus pandemic would end, there was the need for gradual resumption […]
Education

Unending controversies tear UNILAG apart

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Varsity loses grants   VC pleads with staff ASUU: Vote of no confidence in council chair not yet vacated     CRISIS To the management, alumni and students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), these are not the best of times for the 58-year-old institution, which has been engulfed in a protracted crisis between the […]
Education

At last, respite as schools reopen for SSCE, BECE, others

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

RESUMPTION After much hues and cries, the Federal Government finally bowed to pressure to reopen schools for students in exit classes to write their examinations, thereby ending stakeholders’ anxiety   WASSCE starts August 17 ERC: NUT should set up special COVID-19 task force for schools   Ogun: Students to pay N25,000 for testing     […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: