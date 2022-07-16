Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Unknown gunmen abduct NDDC official in Imo

Gunmen have kidnapped a top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Engr Kingsley Okorafor close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho Autonomous Community, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident, which occured in the early hours of Saturday, caused apprehension in the community.

The community is about three kilometres away from a military checkpoint in the area.

Traditional Ruler of the community Eze Patrick Uwalaka confirmed the incident.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the victim attended a vigil of the Traditional Ruler of Ndihu Autonomous Community in Obowo LGA of late Eze Innocent Anyawu on Friday night whose burial is slated for Saturday.

The source further disclosed the NDDC staff was trailed after he left the vigil to his community where he was abducted, while his car was left behind.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Mike Abattam for reaction failed as he was yet to respond to a text message and phone call to him.

 

 

