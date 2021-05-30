Top Stories

JUST IN: Unknown gunmen assassinate ex-PDP National Chair, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri

A former special adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Political Matters, Ahmed Gulak has been reportedly killed by unknown Gunmen in Owerri.
According to online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, Gulak was shot dead while returning to Abuja from Owerri.
Gulak’s daughter took to Twitter to announce the death of her father.
In her tweet, she wrote: “I just lost my dad please put him in your Dua. Thank you as you do so. Allaahummaghfir li (Ahmed Ali Gulak) warfa’ darajatahu fil-mahdiyyeena, wakhlufhu fee ‘aqibihi fil-ghaabireena , waghfir-lanaa wa lahu yaa Rabbal-‘aalameena, wafsah lahu fee qabrihi wa nawwir lahu feehi.”

