JUST IN: Unknown gunmen attack, disarm Civil Defence personnel in Enugu

About two personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were Sunday night attacked by unknown gunmen in Enugu.

Reliable sources said the Civil Defence officials were providing security to the WTC Housing Estate in the Ogui New layout area of the Coal City.

The attack reportedly left the personnel injured just as the hoodlums made away with their guns.

Reports indicate that the injured Civil Defence personnel were taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Public Relations Officer of the Civil Defence Corps, Enugu Command, Denny Manuel Iwuchukwu confirmed the incident.

He said that the personnel were seriously injured in the attack and are currently hospitalised.

